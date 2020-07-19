‘Teams that spend the most time learning the new rules

FERMANAGH’S Niall Cullen has been on the GAA’s Championship Referees’ Panel since 2017 and he believes that his inter-county experience will give him an advantage when the club game returns later this month.

While the tier-two championship was postponed, the new rules are not being delayed as football finally returns. The Erne Gaels clubman believes his experience at county level will give him a massive help.

“We had some of those new rules in for the start of the National League,” said Cullen.

“We were getting used to them and I think it’s good that in Fermanagh there is going to be league football before there is championship football. That will give everybody a chance to get used to them.

