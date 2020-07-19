+44 (0)28 6632 2066
‘Teams that spend the most time learning the new rules

Posted: 12:51 pm July 19, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com
 
FERMANAGH’S Niall Cullen has been on the GAA’s Championship Referees’ Panel since 2017 and he believes that his inter-county experience will give him an advantage when the club game returns later this month.
 
While the tier-two championship was postponed, the new rules are not being delayed as football finally returns. The Erne Gaels clubman believes his experience at county level will give him a massive help.
 
“We had some of those new rules in for the start of the National League,” said Cullen.
 
“We were getting used to them and I think it’s good that in Fermanagh there is going to be league football before there is championship football. That will give everybody a chance to get used to them.
 
To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald. Can't get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this linkhttps://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
 
 
 

