Special needs children could lose out

CONCERN has been raised that hundreds of children with a statement of Special Educational Needs (SEN) may be without a school place for September.

It is understood that 285 children with a SEN statement currently have no school place.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this linkhttps://bit.ly/3gOl8G0