+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineShock at death of young man with ‘heart of gold’
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Shock at death of young man with ‘heart of gold’

Posted: 6:58 pm July 23, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

THE SUDDEN death of a much loved Letterbreen man has sent shockwaves through the community. Michael Doherty, fondly known by his friends as ‘Doc’ passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

In the days that followed scores of people have shared heartfelt tributes to a young man described as a ‘great friend’ with a ‘heart of gold’.

Michael worked with Irvinestown based agricultural contractor Jonnie Neal and was an key part of the team. His employer said it was with a heavy heart that he had learned of Michael’s death.

Advertisement

On Sunday he said, “Our much loved and very valued team member Michael Doherty, aka ‘Wee Doc’ passed away unexpectedly last night. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go to his Mum and Dad, (Pam and Stevie), his brothers Ryan and Ronan and his sisters Stephanie and Laura and his loving partner Louise.

“Words cannot begin to describe the sadness in our hearts on this devastating news. Wee Doc will be sorely missed, he was such a good cub, hardworking, mannerly and was just like one of the family. JN Contracts will never be the same again. Rest in Peace Wee Doc.”

 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:58 pm July 23, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA