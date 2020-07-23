Shock at death of young man with ‘heart of gold’

THE SUDDEN death of a much loved Letterbreen man has sent shockwaves through the community. Michael Doherty, fondly known by his friends as ‘Doc’ passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

In the days that followed scores of people have shared heartfelt tributes to a young man described as a ‘great friend’ with a ‘heart of gold’.

Michael worked with Irvinestown based agricultural contractor Jonnie Neal and was an key part of the team. His employer said it was with a heavy heart that he had learned of Michael’s death.

On Sunday he said, “Our much loved and very valued team member Michael Doherty, aka ‘Wee Doc’ passed away unexpectedly last night. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go to his Mum and Dad, (Pam and Stevie), his brothers Ryan and Ronan and his sisters Stephanie and Laura and his loving partner Louise.

“Words cannot begin to describe the sadness in our hearts on this devastating news. Wee Doc will be sorely missed, he was such a good cub, hardworking, mannerly and was just like one of the family. JN Contracts will never be the same again. Rest in Peace Wee Doc.”

