Shaw continues his superb start

Charlie Shaw continued his superb start to the year with victory in the Bob Chambers Cup.

Winning for the second week in a row, Shaw proved that the previous week was no fluke in making it back-to-back wins. In tricky conditions, the twenty handicapper got off to a solid start with 12 points over the first 5 holes.

He got into a bit of bother on the ninth but still amassed 20 points over the first nine. A triple bogey on the tenth didn’t faze him and a string of pars and bogies over the remainder of the back nine saw him add another 22 points to his first nine for a total of 42 points.

In second place was Michael Haveron. The twelve handicapper muddled it round the front nine playing to his handicap.

But his round really took off with five consecutive pars from 10 to 14, adding another 15 points to his tally. The only blemish on the back nine was a ding on 16 but he made amends with a birdie par finish.

Colin Bell finished third. Bell got off to a great start with 22 points on the front nine.

He held his round together well until the eighteenth where he notched up a costly double bogey for a 40 point total beating John O’Neill on a count back.