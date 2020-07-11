Sanitisers and thermometers the new norm for gym-goers

SINCE lockdown was announced in March gym goers were forced take a break from their normal training routine. Now as restrictions begin to relax many are looking forward to getting back into a fitness routine.

Gyms across Fermanagh were busy making preparations for reopening their indoor facilities on Friday last week. The Herald caught up with Lisnaskea gym owner Ryan Hyde of HydeOut Fitness. He explained what gym goers can expect as they return.

“Coming into our facility, as I assume will be the case with many others, we have a thermometer so the trainer will check your temperature then you move on to sanitise your hands. You then sign a health questionnaire as a return to exercise.

“We used to run an open door policy where you could pop in to any class, now you will be required to book as this will help us limit numbers.

“Thankfully we have quite a big facility to cater for a number of our members but we are still waiting for government guidelines.”

