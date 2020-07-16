Residents losing sleep over anti-social drivers

CONCERN has been raised about the level of noise created by anti-social vehicular activity in Irvinestown.

It is understood that residents in the Main Street and Pound Street areas of the town, some of whom are elderly, are being adversely impacted by revving of car engines at night.

This week emotive pleas have been made to the drivers to consider how their actions are impacting on residents and to put themselves in the residents shoes and imagine how they would feel if it was their grandparents who were afraid and missing out on sleep as a result of the actions of others. It is understood that this type of behaviour has plagued the area for a few years.

Local councillor Diana Armstrong said she was aware of the situation caused by a small number of drivers who ‘lap the town’ at night.

Speaking to the Herald this week Cllr Armstrong said, “Despite measures put in place at Brownhill carpark to calm speed, a small cohort of drivers continue to assemble there as a launch pad to nightly laps of the town, particularly at weekends, in revving cars equipped with sound amplifying exhaust tips.

“This antisocial behaviour shows no regard for the residents who live on the main street and I would appeal to the drivers to think about the effect of the disturbance they are causing to families in Irvinestown at night.”

