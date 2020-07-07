REID, Joyce

REID – The death has occurred of Joyce Reid (née Benson), 13 Rathcarn, Moneygall and late of Irishtown, Dunkerrin and Enniskillen. July 5th, 2020. Pre-deceased by her daughter Hazel.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ernie, daughter Eleanor, sons-in-law Seumas and Fehin, grandchildren Luke, Ruby, Finn, Isabel and Evan, brother-in-law Des, sister-in-law Florence, nephews, neices, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service on Thursday at 1 pm in Dunkerrin Church of Ireland. Interment in Dunkerrin new graveyard.

“The day thou gravest lord is ended”