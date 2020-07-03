Radical health plan could restrict public use of A&E

AS the health service ‘resets’ following the peak of the Covid crisis locally, it has been proposed that A&E access should be limited to ambulances only in future. Last week the Western Trust revealed the Emergency Department (ED) at SWAH had been becoming steadily busier in recent times and demand for the service had returned almost to pre-Covid levels.

