Now it’s drive-in bingo!

IT WAS all eyes down at Kinawley on Sunday for the local GAA club’s drive-in bingo.

The new initiative to beat the pandemic lockdown has been an outstanding success with rows of cars taking up their Sunday afternoon parking spaces to check off the numbers.

Sunday saw another excellent turnout despite the heavy rain with many cars filled to take advantage of the social afternoon checking off numbers.

Club secretary Marie Allen said, “There was a great atmosphere there again despite the terrible weather conditions and we had loads of winners.”

“We’re looking forward to another great Sunday afternoon this coming weekend in the Killesher Parish Field with again £3,000 in prizes.

“People are coming from all around to enjoy the bingo and they seem to be having a great time. It’s been a really great success,” she said.

On Sunday Marsella McManus from Kinawley won the £1,000 jackpot.

Over the past two Sundays the club has paid out £6,000 in prizemoney and they hope another £3,000 will be won next Sunday.

The event is held at the Killesher Parish Field at 3pm. Book Prices: 1/2 Book – £5, Single Book – £10, Double Book – £15, Quickie Sheet – £2 each or 3 for £5.

