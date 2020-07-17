New greenway project could be a gamechanger for tourism

THE push is on to secure completion of a crossborder Greenway which would take in Enniskillen. And the importance of securing progress on the project has become more obvious during Covid-19 pandemic.

Early in 219 First Minister Arlene Foster and other Fermanagh representatives made their way to the home of the Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne, to mark the opening of a demonstration stretch of the proposed 63km Sligo-Enniskillen Greenway.

The importance of securing progress on projects such as the crossborder Greenway has become even more obvious in light of the current pandemic, say local councillors in Leitrim.

The proposed Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties Railway (SLNCR) Greenway is planned to run along the former SLNCR line covering 72 kilometres costing an estimated €11m to complete over an estimated seven years period.

The proposed rail trail will convert the disused railway route between Collooney and Enniskillen into a multi-use rail trail for cyclists, walkers and the mobility challenged.

