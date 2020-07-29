MOT exemptions end as tests set to resume

IT has been revealed that MOT testing along with practical car and lorry tests will now be available from 1 September.

The news will be welcomed especially by local garages and car repair businesses which have had to contend with the double difficulty of lockdown and a drop in demand as motorists avail of MOT exemptions.

Speaking on the resumption of driving tests, Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon said, “I very much recognise the frustrations of those customers not able to take driving tests during this time and the inconvenience this has caused.

“I am pleased to announce that the DVA plans to resume car and lorry driving tests from 1 September, initially prioritising over 200 key workers and then those customers who have had tests cancelled to ensure they are not further inconvenienced, with the priority of keeping staff and customers safe.

“It is anticipated that there will be a significant demand for driving tests when all services are reinstated and while the DVA will endeavour to facilitate appointments at the earliest opportunity, it is likely that initial waiting times for driving tests will be longer than usual.

“In order to help mitigate the impact on customers, I recently announced plans to amend the Driving Licence Regulations that will allow an eight month extension to the validity of theory test pass certificates, which expire between 1 March and 31 October 2020 and a six month extension to the validity of off-road motorcycle test pass certificates, which expire between 1 March 2020 and 31 August 2020.”