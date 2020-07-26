Morning after drink driver banned for 12 months

A BALLYSHANNON man has been banned from driving for a year after being stopped while just over the limit the morning after the night before.

Barry Kelly (21) of Drumnagoagh was charged with drink driving, and having two defective tyres, following after he was stopped while driving in Pettigo shortly after 9am on June 7. When arrested Kelly returned an evidential reading of 41 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

At a remote hearing of Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday defence solicitor Garry Smyth said it had been “a morning after situation” for Kelly, who had no previous convictions, and said it was “unfortunate” he had not opted for a blood test when arrested.

District Judge John Meehan fined Kelly a total of £250, which included £25 for each defective tyre, and disqualified him from driving for 12 months. He also certified the defendant for the drink driving course, which is expected to begin again in the coming weeks