McKEVLIN, Kathleen (née Quinn) – 18 Slievebane Road, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1DF, peacefully at home, 12th July 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of the late Frank, RIP, loving mother of Nuala (Aaron), Rosie (Conn), Mark (Hilary) Brian (Nikki) and the late Damien, RlP, cherished sister of Seamus, Lilly, Gertie, Moira, Charlie and the late Josie and Freddie.

Rest In Peace

Regrettably, due to Covid-19 guidelines, anyone attending the funeral must adhere to the social distancing guidelines in the church. Anyone wishing to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing, can do so as the funeral cortège leaves Kathleen’s late home at 10 am on Tuesday, 14th July, arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers, grandchildren and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace