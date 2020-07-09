MARTIN, Kate (née Burke) – 16 Slieve View, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh, 9th July 2020, wife of the late Sean, RIP and dear mother of Damien, Cathy, Garrett and Anne and sister of Rose, John, Walter, Seamus, May, Anthony and Marian.

House strictly private please as per Covid-19 Regulations.

Remains leaving her home on Saturday morning at 9.45 am to arrive for 10 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and extended family circle