Majority in favour of compulsory facemaks

THERE have been “growing calls” for the wearing of face masks to be made compulsory in shops here in Fermanagh, with some Herald readers “hesitant’ on whether or not it is the right-step-forward.

The latest surge in concern has came following the Republic’s decision to make face coverings mandatory in all shops, retail settings and shopping centres from Monday while masks are still not compulsory on this side of the border.

“Personally I believe the time has come that we have to wear one until this pandemic is well and truly beaten,” said one reader, Robbie Pearson

“I’m not a lover of the mask, especially for those who are hard of hearing but I’ll leave the decision to the experts”, he added..

All the way from Germany, Fermanagh woman Collette Ni Dhochartaigh warned, “In Germany it’s been compulsory to wear masks in shops, public transport and elsewhere for weeks. I also don’t leave the house without one. Quite shocking how far behind the North are.”

Matt Cooke agreed stating, “None of us are qualified to say if they work. I’d rather have something than nothing between my face and potential virus. Maybe it will all turn out to be over reaction, but it’s a small price to pay in these times.”

While Herald reader, Adrian Bucket warned, “I’m living in Bangkok which has a population of between five and six million people.

“Over here, everyone has it ingrained in them that you need to wear a face mask. A correlated upside of this is that there is a very low reported infection rate of covid-19. This is great evidence for masks certainly being a contributing factor.”

Karen McManus agreed, stating, “As the movement of people increases, especially from higher Covid rate countries, it seems wearing a mask is an essential step to protect ourselves and our communities.”

Pamela McCormack said, “They protect others from you. I wear them to protect you and you should do the same,” while Sean Maguire explained, “This may reduce the spread from those that has Covid but may not know it. Better to keep your distance wash hands and do not touch your face.”

Herald reader, Johnny Vegas said, “It could be that person with no symptoms who wears a mask that doesn’t pass it to your elderly relative, so if even a slight chance they can help, they should be worn by every responsible person.”

Despite many views in support of face coverings to be made compulsory here in Fermanagh, it would appear that a number of Herald readers were not of the same view.

Ray Haskins said, “According to the WHO (World Health Organisation) the benefit is minimal. Social distancing and avoiding crowded areas is still the best way and needs to be maintained as one metre is not far enough.

While Anna Marie Hassar agreed stating, “I will only wear them if they are made compulsory. I don’t see any benefit of them at all.”

Raymond Dickson said, “This is not law here so it can’t be enforced, total waste of time wearing them and doing more harm than good.”