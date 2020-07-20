Lisnaskea women play their part in Covid fight

LISNASKEA woman Margaret Collins has certainly played her part in the battle against Covid-19, with the help of a small group of fellow sewers across the county who have volunteered their sewing skills to make face coverings for Fermanagh’s most vulnerable.

“To date, our wee group in Fermanagh has 480 face coverings completed, and another 450 are in the making. The nice thing about the project is that what is made in Fermanagh will stay in Fermanagh, so myself and the other volunteer stitchers are supporting the vulnerable within our own county at no charge,” Margaret explained.

“Fermanagh has escaped the brunt of the Covid-19 infection, due to the vigilance of the Fermanagh folk in respecting the restrictions imposed and also because of the rurality of the county.

“However, we must not become complacent because the virus is dangerous and with increased movement of people, the Covid-19 virus may be inadvertently transmitted, leading to infection and possible further lockdown. Those who are most vulnerable within our society are most at risk and we must do what we can to reduce the risk to them.”

Reflecting on her experience so far working with the ‘NI Big Community Sew’ initiative, Margaret said, “The NI Big Community Sew has given me the opportunity to keep sewing for a purpose and I have met many other wonderful, like-minded people who are truly inspiring, great craic and who want to make use of their skills, time and sewing machines for the greater good.”