Lisnaskea schools come together to support families

LISNASKEA schools have joined forces to support young families impacted by Covid-19.

The local Parent Teacher and Friends Associations’ secured funding enabling them to provide food vouchers to the families of primary school children in the local area.

The groups efforts with the Kids Pantry Project was supported by local businessman Stephen Swift and the team at Swifts Euro Spar Lisnaskea.

Commenting Stephen said, “We were delighted to support this great initiative, it’s great to see the community working together in such difficult times, the team here at Swifts would like to congratulate all involved.”

In addition to this, the Community Foundation NI, from which funding was secured, also helped fund St Ronan’s PTFA ‘Connecting our Kids Project’. This project was created as a way to again help families with young children adversely effected by the pandemic and the closures of the primary school.

This project is helping children by providing IT equipment to help with home learning and as the lockdown restrictions are lifted the project will continue to help children as blended learning is implemented into the reopening of schools.

St Ronan’s PS Principal Brian McGrath welcomed the extra provision, “As well as the school remaining open during the lockdown period, our very active PTFA was busy sourcing extra funding which has benefited children and families in the area.

The sharing of resourcing and funding between our schools in a shared education partnership has shown the extent of co-operation and delivery which can be achieved.

“The coming together of our respective PTFAs is a new element of this sharing and I look forward to many more liaisons in the future.”