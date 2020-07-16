+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

KEVILLE, Deirdre

Posted: 10:38 pm July 16, 2020

KEVILLE, Deirdre (née O’Brien and formerly McTeggart) – (Dublin and Fermanagh), July 14th, 2020 (suddenly, but peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at St. James’ Hospital. Late of Emerald Square and formerly of Sligo Road, Enniskillen and Stanley’s Newsagents , Gaiety Corner, St. Stephens Green. Beloved wife of Joseph and loving mother of Emer, Laura, Ciara, Joseph and James, much loved nannie to granddaughter Erin. Daughter of George and Agnes O’Brien pre-deceased.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, granddaughter, sons-in-law Alan, Ger and John daughters-in-law Áine and Fiona, brothers Joey and Brendan, sisters Una and Bernie, mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and large circle of great friends.

May Deirdre Rest In Peace

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a small private Funeral will be held. Those who can not attend the Funeral Mass, due to the current restrictions can view the Mass at 11.30 am on Saturday by clicking on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/dolphinsbarn,

If you would like to leave message of sympathy on our condolence section click https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/.

