Hairdressers and barbers back in business!
Hairdressers and barbers back in business!

Posted: 7:33 pm July 8, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

RELIEVED FERMANAGH folk have been going back in their droves to hair salons and barber shops right across the county.
With new guidelines in place to restrict the potential spread of Covd-19, face masks and hand sanitising will not be a problem for locals who have filled up booking sheets at a rapid pace in order to get that long-awaited colour and cut.
“All of the preparation, hard work and nerves for reopening have been worth it.
“It’s been a long road for us through the lockdown and it has been great not only seeing my team but clients face to face again during this new normal,” explains Laura Cadden on behalf of Eden hair and beauty, in Enniskillen.

