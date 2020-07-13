GAA stars bleach the locks for a good cause!

SINGER Rod Stewart’s album ‘Blondes have more Fun’ in his 1978 album has certainly been taken to heart by a group of Fermanagh GAA stars.

A number of the Erne county’s boys are following that line to raise £5,000 for Olivia Mlhern.

The Erne lads are hoping to raise much needed funds for the treatment and care of Olivia by dying their hair blonde.

Little ‘Livie’ has been diagnosed with a rare and serious genetic neuromuscular condition called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1. SMA is caused by a gene deletion which results in deterioration of Livie’s nerve cells connecting her brain and spinal cord to her body’s muscles

Belnaleck and Fermanagh player Kane Connor explained, “Two weeks ago Roslea’s James McMahon came up with the idea. With everything going on this last while, places closing down and staying at home, we looked into a few things .

“It was James who came across the website for Olivia and saw there was already a serious amount of fundraising going on for her all over Ireland. Celebrities, sports personalities and we thought we would put our input in,” he said.

“Now seven or eight of us at the moment have signed up all for this good cause for this little girl who has to get some lifesaving treatment.

“We’re all dying our hair blonde. We said we would either go blonde or shave and we plumped for blonde as the better alternative and money maker,” said Kane.

The boys, though, decided to take the professional route and asked hairdressers to help out.

“James’ sister has dyed a few of the boys hair and I went to a hairdresser because I was in bad need of getting it cut. It’s all been done at home and within the regulations. It didn’t really matter what it came out like, it’s all for a good cause. It will grow out, I hope!”

“We would love to rope the county manager Ricey, pictured left, into it but I don’t thing there is much chance,” he joked.

If you would like to donate go to www.gofundme.com/f/g2snj8-a-better-life-for-livie