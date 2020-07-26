Fined for drinkers in pub after closing time

AN IRVINESTOWN publican has been fined for having drinkers in his bar after hours.

Ian Coalter (52) of Tummery Road, Drumharvey is the licence owner for the Necarne Arms in the town. He was charged with permitting the consumption of intoxicating liquor on the premises on October 18 last.

The case was before Enniskillen Magistrates Court, which was heard virtually via Dungannon Courthouse, on Monday where it was outlined that police had been on mobile patrol in Irvinestown at around 1.40am on the morning in question when they noticed lights still on at the pub.

The front door of the bar was also open, and when the officers went inside there were two men sitting at the bar with pint glasses of what appeared to be beer in front of them, while Coalter was behind the bar.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy said Coalter’s licence allowed him to serve alcohol until 1am, and was allowed ‘drinking up time’ after that. He said that on this night the two men were finishing their drinks while the waited on their lift home to arrive.

“It was not the worst breach of the licensing laws,” he said.

District Judge John Meehan fined Coalter £200.