Farmers ‘let down’ by £20m funding package

THE ALLOCATION of an agricultural funding package to the tune of over £20 million has been met with disappointment in Fermanagh.

It has been confirmed that farm businesses can avail of funding to help them offset losses incurred as a result of short term market disturbance.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots acknowledged that Covid-19 was a “shock to the agri-food industry” and caused a “significant downturn in trading ability”.

Announcing allocation of funding he outlined support for the beef sector of £7m, support for the dairy sector, £11m, support for the sheep sector, £232k with further support for potato and ornamental horticulture sectors.

Minister Poots said these financial interventions would “go a long way in helping these businesses survive the current crisis”. However, local politicians are not pleased.

Councillor and farmer Sheamus Greene expressed disappointment at the funding allocations. “I am really disappointed and almost speechless at how the hill farmers and those in the less favoured areas, which Fermanagh is 92 percent less favoured, are being treated by the minister. The question has to be asked why? What is it about hill farmers and those from less favoured areas that they seem to be open season on attacking them.”

