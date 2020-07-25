Enniskillen man traded in stolen games console

AN ENNISKILLEN man who traded in a stolen games console at CEX in the town has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Christopher Hannigan (31) of Carnmore Lodge appeared at a remote sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to a single charge of handling stolen goods, having been arrested on foot of a bench warrant.

The court was told that in late August 2017 a family had returned from holiday to find their son’s Xbox had been taken from his bedroom. The family informed the police who discovered the Xbox and associated items had been traded in at gaming shop CEX at the Diamond. The items had been traded in by Hannigan, who was given £84 by the shop for them. When questioned about this by police Hannigan made no comment.

Hannigan was also charged with failing to complete a community service order given to him for a previous offence. Defence solicitor Garry Smyth said there were various reasons, including medical issues, why the defendant had only completed 70 of the 240 hours he was sentenced to.

District Judge John Meehan said community service was an alternative to custody. He sentenced Hannigan to a total of three months in prison, suspended for 12 months, for both the community order breach and the handling stolen goods charge. He was also ordered to pay £84 in compensation.

