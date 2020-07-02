DOONAN, Dermot – The Borough Road, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-9EP, 30th June 2020, unexpectedly. Dear son of Mickey and son of Madge and brother of Brian and Lucinda.

Remains reposing at his home tomorrow Friday from 4 pm until removal Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore followed by burial in Callowhill Cemetery.

Family, friends and A.A. members welcome to call at the family home observing social distancing. Funeral Mass as per current restrictions.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, brother, sister and extended family circle. Enquiries to Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin, Tel (+44 (0)7831 – 454034.