Disappointment as GAA Cul Camps latest Covid casualty

YOUNG children just love the fun of the summer holidays.

But this year hundreds of young primary school children in Fermanagh will be disappointed without the annual Cul Camp weeks at local GAA clubs throughout the county.

A decision has been taken not to hold the very popular Cul Camps because of Covid-19.

GAA County Board secretary Tom Boyle explained, “The GAA and its stakeholders took the decision to pull the Cul Camps this year. It is because of the cross over of coaches and the various people moving between camps during the summer months.”

However, it is believed that some clubs are planning to organise activity weeks of their own to make up for the lost ‘fun time’.

“One of the reasons it was cancelled was it was a national decision and we didn’t really have much control of who would be registering, on the on-line process, for camps at the various venues.

“So, it was against that background that we though the risk was too high. A number of coaches and volunteers have vulnerable relatives in their own families and we didn’t want to risk anything there,” explained the county secretary. “Sadly we had to take that decision for this year.”

However, he went onto say that if the situation improved greatly something may take place later in the year. “We wouldn’t be too confident though, that would happen because of the medical experts saying. The good news for children is that some clubs have already indicated that they will independently host a coaching week or fun activity week.

“We have been mindful of informing them that they must comply with all the Covid and Child Protection regulations in respect.

“So we haven’t done away with all the fun,” he said. I know there will be a lot of disappointed children around.

“They just love to get the Cul Camp gear and kits but that opportunity is still there for parents to buy those on line direct from Croke Park.”

