+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirusDental centres open in spite of PPE worry
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Cross-Community Labour Alternative candidate Donal O'Cofaigh

Dental centres open in spite of PPE worry

Posted: 1:08 pm July 22, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

LABOUR councillor Donal O’Cofaigh has welcomed the ‘last minute U-turn’ by Robin Swann and the Health Department to keep Emergency Dental Centres opened despite the current PPE crisis and has called for more investment in the NHS provision.
“This decision comes only on the back of mounting media coverage of the crisis but whatever the reason for this belated action, I wish to welcome it as it averts the immediate prospect of a major dental crisis – in particular impacting children, the elderly and the most vulnerable.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:08 pm July 22, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA