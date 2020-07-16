Dalradian £15m Training Programme

Future skills development to support local hiring

Dalradian has always taken the view that a great mine needs great people, and after ten years of operating in Tyrone, we know that the right people are right here on our doorstep.

Our operational mine will need at least 350 full-time employees. Based on the experience of other mines, we anticipate that 90%-plus of those roles will be recruited from the local area.

To support that employment, Dalradian plans to invest £15m in an initial three-year, training package – one of the largest ever private sector investments in training west of the Bann. Depending on the planning process, recruitment and training could begin as early as the second half of next year.

We need you

A mine needs all kinds of workers. There are jobs above and under the ground, from office support through to mechanics, welders, electricians and highly skilled miners.

It doesn’t matter if you’re male or female, young or old; we need a good mix of those just starting their careers and those with a lifetime’s experience.

Training will be extensive and high tech. We’ll use virtual reality tools, simulators and specially adapted mining equipment for hands-on training. We’ll also use an international mining school and provide additional support through South West College.

The NI Executive has already agreed that Northern Ireland needs to rebalance its economy by creating more higher paying and highly skilled jobs in areas such as the Sperrins. Dalradian’s environmentally responsible, Brexit-proof project can help achieve those goals.

To date over 3,000 people have expressed an interest in a career with Dalradian. To join them or find out more information visit dalradian.com/future-careers

