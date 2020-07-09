+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCrom cows take their annual dip in the lough!
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Crom cows take their annual dip in the lough!

Posted: 8:51 am July 9, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com

CATTLE at Crom Estate have completed their  annual pilgrimage – by swimming across Lough Erne to graze fresh pasture.
Twenty-four cows got on the move as they took a dip in Upper Lough Erne. Stunning film footage from Crom captures the very moment the cattle take to the water for their 100 metre swim across to Inishfendra Island.
Crom Ranger, Matthew Scott explained, “The tradition of the cows swimming over to the island dates back to the 1800s and Inishfendra has a 40 acre field which the cattle graze over the summer months.
“This way of caring for the pasture helps us to maintain the design of the parkland as the grazing ensures the land doesn’t get overgrown with scrub.  Instead, the cows actively encourage the growth of wild flowers such as cuckooflower and buttercup, and insects such as orange-tip butterflies and native honeybees also flourish.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:51 am July 9, 2020
All aboard for a boat race with a difference

They’re not the fastest craft on Lough Erne these days but these recreated cots will be making history at...

Cows take up residence beside Stuart’s Carpark

IT’S NOT EVERY DAY that you see cattle in an urban environment, however two cows were seen this afternoon...

PHOTO: Here’s what a Fermanagh traffic jam looks like. Hint: There are cows

While it's not unusual to be caught behind a tractor or the like on Fermanagh roads, this poor driver's...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA