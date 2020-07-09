Crom cows take their annual dip in the lough!

CATTLE at Crom Estate have completed their annual pilgrimage – by swimming across Lough Erne to graze fresh pasture.

Twenty-four cows got on the move as they took a dip in Upper Lough Erne. Stunning film footage from Crom captures the very moment the cattle take to the water for their 100 metre swim across to Inishfendra Island.

Crom Ranger, Matthew Scott explained, “The tradition of the cows swimming over to the island dates back to the 1800s and Inishfendra has a 40 acre field which the cattle graze over the summer months.

“This way of caring for the pasture helps us to maintain the design of the parkland as the grazing ensures the land doesn’t get overgrown with scrub. Instead, the cows actively encourage the growth of wild flowers such as cuckooflower and buttercup, and insects such as orange-tip butterflies and native honeybees also flourish.

