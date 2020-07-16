Council members aware of bombing suspect before vote

THE COUNCILLORS who backed the controversial motion opposing the extradition of suspected Omagh bomber Liam Campbell were made aware of who he was before voting on the proposal, albeit only by a few minutes.

The motion for the local Council to write to the Irish government expressing its opposition to the extradition of Mr Campbell to Lithuania, due to concerns over human rights abuses in the Lithuanian prison system, was raised by independent Cllr Bernice Swift under any other business (AOB) at the Council’s policy and resources meeting last week.

Mr Campbell, who was found liable for the 1998 atrocity in a civil court, is wanted in Lithuania over allegations he was part of an operation to buy guns and bombs for the Real IRA.

Before raising the controversial motion, Cllr Swift had threatened to “virtually protest” by leaving the online-based meeting if it was not heard after chairman of the committee, Sinn Fein’s Cllr Stephen McCann, had appeared reluctant to hear the motion, which accompanied another motion from Cllr Swift calling for legacy commitments to be honoured which was also passed.

Cllr McCann had said the issues needed a lengthy debate, adding: “It may be unfair to members who wish to contribute to this debate that this would be sprung on them, to a certain extent, tonight.”

Cllr Swift was aghast at the suggestion, stating the motion had already been “well discussed” with the chairman of the Council and said she wasn’t “bouncing anything on anyone.”

When Cllr Swift later got the chance to raise the motion, the Council chairman, Cllr Chris Smyth, was the first to respond to it, asking: “Is this the same Liam Campbell who has been civilly convicted for the Omagh bombing?”

Cllr Swift said she wished “to protect the fundamental human and civil rights of anybody” and wouldn’t to see anyone treated an inhumane way. She asked the chairman to “stick to the focus of the proposal.”

After being seconded by Sinn Fein’s Cllr Sheamus Greene, the proposal was passed following a recorded vote. With all 11 unionist councillors in the committee voting against it, there was one abstention from Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh, and 24 votes in favour, with all Sinn Fein and SDLP members backing it along with a small number of independents.

A spokesman for the Sinn Fein group on the Council said the party’s councillors had voted for Cllr Swift’s motion in as they believed the human rights concerns it raised “merited discussion by the full Council”, which is what will now happen the motion now that it has passed at committee level. This is due to take place on July 20.

The spokesman added: “Sinn Fein will ensure that the concerns and needs of the victims of the Omagh bombing are also reflected in that debate.”