Contributing to Economic Recovery

Dalradian’s project will create 1,000 jobs and boost local businesses

As we tentatively ease out of lockdown, attention is moving from the immediate health crisis caused by COVID-19 to the economic crisis it will leave behind.

The NI Executive has said that “it is now inevitable that we are facing a deep and prolonged economic downturn” with a “real risk of long-term scarring on our economy and society”.

Rebuilding a Strong Economy

In response, the Executive wants to create higher paying jobs, a highly skilled workforce and a more regionally balanced economy.

Dalradian’s proposal for an environmentally responsible, underground gold-silver-copper

mine in west Tyrone supports all these ambitions. It also has the benefit

of being Brexit-proof; the jobs and investment can only happen here.

The project will deliver:

270 construction jobs over two-years as the mine is built

350 direct jobs when the mine is operational (average salary of

£40,000 across all jobs)

650 indirect and induced jobs supported by increased spending in the local economy

Dalradian will invest in a major training package to help ensure that 90% of the mine’s operational jobs are secured by local people.

Over the course of its lifetime the project will inject £750m into the economy, benefitting a broad range of local businesses, including engineering and construction firms, accommodation providers, restaurants, hardware stores and fuel, equipment and vehicle suppliers.

It will be one of the largest inward investment projects ever west of the Bann, providing an economic boost for the whole region at a time when it’s most needed.

