Cathal’s keeping everybody active

Cathal Fee is 34 year old from Tempo, and has been working as road manager for Lisa McHugh for the last nine years, driving her up and down the country to all her shows. Alongside this for just over two years now he has been working as a Personal Trainer and during lockdown he has been working hard to keep everyone active taking online fitness classes.

What is your greatest strength?

I would say my greatest strength is my loyalty to my family and friends, there isn’t much I wouldn’t do for them.

What is your greatest weakness?

I can’t stop chatting to people, takes a long time to get a few groceries or to walk through Erneside.

How would you like to be remembered?

As a great friend, and someone who made an impact on at least a few peoples lives.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

Which one? Recently I’ve had a few slip of the tongues on the Facebook live classes which have been very embarrassing for me but everyone else found them hilarious!

How do you like to relax?

I have a few favorite spots that I like to go to to relax, Topped Mountain, Rossnowlagh or Roguey in Bundoran.

What is your biggest regret?

I really wish I had taken up exercise at a younger age, I wouldn’t do a tap when I was at school and now that I understand the benefits of it I try to do something most days. Great way to clear the mind.

What was the happiest day of your life?

The day my niece Ceállach was born last November. There were a lot of tears to start, happy tears though.

What period of time would you like to have been born in ?

Quite happy being born when I have been, although lockdown is frustrating, mightn’t be a bad thing to skip this phase out!

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

I have a few, Tenerife, Cancun Mexico and Clonakilty in Cork where we used to go every summer.

Which person (apart from your family members ) has had the most influence on your life?

Probably Lisa, working with her allowed me to meet some great people from all different walks of life as well as to see places I might never have seen.

What is your favourite book/film?

Favorite film, Shawshank Redemption, and im not a big reader, but I recently read Philomena Begleys book, does that count?

What makes you angry?

Bad drivers.

Describe yourself in four words?

Loyal, happy, positive, friendly

Who would be your ideal dinner party guests?

I’d get Neven Maguire in to cook, Peter Kay for the laughs and Elton John for some songs and some stories.

What do you miss most about Fermanagh when you are away?

Friends and family mostly.

What is your least appealing habit?

I have some OCD traits that annoy other people more so than me, I can be protective of my car.

What would you do if you won the Lottery?

I’d spend a week or two partying to start anyway. Then I’d workout how much I’d be giving to my family and friends. A big holiday would be in order als

If you could swap lives with someone, who would you choose and why?

Joe Wicks, he does basically the same thing as me but makes a lot more money for it. Maybe hes better at it though.

The world is about to end, how would you spend your last week on earth?

Having a big shin dig with all my closest people.

What would you like on your headstone?

No regrets. Lived life to the full.