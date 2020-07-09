+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CARROLL, Padraig

Posted: 8:08 pm July 9, 2020

CARROLL, Padraig – peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Dearly beloved husband of Ailen and much loved brother of Mary and Tom (Ruth). Devoted uncle to Emily, John, Natisha, Michael, Caitlin and great uncle to Edward, Violet and Matilda.

Reposing at his home until removal on Friday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church for 10.30 am (to allow allocation of seats) for funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Padraig’s funeral Mass will be private to family, friends and neighbours. People are welcome to call at the family home adhering to social distancing at all times.

Padraig’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence can use book below.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sister, brother, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire circle of family and friends.

