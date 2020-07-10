+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BURNS, Elizabeth (Lizzie)

Posted: 4:16 pm July 10, 2020

BURNS, Elizabeth (Lizzie) (née Lunney) – (60 Drumbristan Road, Drumskinney, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh), peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 9th July 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of the late Francis, RIP and loving mother of Peter, cherished sister of John and the late Jim, Mary and Bridget, RIP.

Regretably, due to Covid-19 guidlines, the family home, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortège make its way from the family home on Saturday, 11th July at 10.20 am arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Montaigh for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughter-in-law (Margaret), brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and neighbours.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Pray For Her

