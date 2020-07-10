Biker Josh raring to go

Recently bike racer Josh Elliott celebrated the anniversary of his double podium at Silverstone.

But the Ballinamallard man has seen everything on hold since then with Covid-19, but it hasn’t stopped him preparing for the future on two wheels.

Elliott now 26, has had few races this season for a number of reasons including the coronavirus.

Looking back he recalls, “Those were great heights, but it is completely different now. I keep on getting Facebook memory stuff. People sending me stuff. It’s hard to get used to being on such a high and then to nothing. It is weird.”

