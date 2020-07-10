+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Biker Josh raring to go

Biker Josh raring to go

Posted: 7:10 pm July 10, 2020

 

Recently bike racer Josh Elliott celebrated the anniversary of his double podium at Silverstone.

But the Ballinamallard man has seen everything on hold since then with Covid-19, but it hasn’t stopped him preparing for the future on two wheels.
Elliott now 26, has had few races this season for a number of reasons including the coronavirus.

Looking back he recalls, “Those were great heights, but it is completely different now. I keep on getting Facebook memory stuff. People sending me stuff. It’s hard to get used to being on such a high and then to nothing. It is weird.”

Posted: 7:10 pm July 10, 2020
