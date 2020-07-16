‘Big Jack fitted right in around Lisnaskea…’

“I wasn’t a good player, but I was damn good at stopping those who thought they were good” – those are the famous words of the late Jack Charlton (85) that will forever stay in the mind of local man Davy Wheeler, who had the pleasure of meeting the sporting hero when he visited Lisnaskea over ten years ago.

Davy, a long-standing member of Lisnaskea Rovers Football Club, looked back fondly on his memories of Jack, a “very nice, pleasant and approachable character” who enjoyed knocking back a pint or two of stout when visiting the Erne county.

“He was a humble man with a great sporting background and was well-respected in all parts of football society”, explained Davy.

“It was the Rover’s 50th Anniversary back in 2007 and we wanted to do something special to celebrate, it took two years of planning to get Jack over to us in 2009. Just in time for the Coffey Cup.

“Myself and the late Roy Kells along with my son Adam picked him up at the George Best Airport, in Belfast. I remember it fondly seeing him appear with his bag threw over his shoulder – he always tried to get as much leisure time in when he was away from home, so that meant us stopping off at various spots down the road for him to enjoy a cigarette.”

Davy recalled of how the World Cup winner, “fitted right in” when out and about in Lisnaskea. “It was great to see him just stroll about the town, you’d swear he lived here his whole life. Locals were shocked to see him and everyone had to stop and get a photo – he was a great man for the Guinness and brilliant craic.”