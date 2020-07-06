+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Back on the ball… but with precautions

Posted: 10:15 am July 6, 2020
As GAA clubs in the county got back to full contact training on Sunday players and officials were continuing to take full precautions.
 
The senior league division two club Belcoo was one of the many clubs in the county which returned to training with a full turnout of senior players.
 
On a wet and windy morning Belcoo O’Rahilly’s, at the Lattone Road ground, players took all necessary precautions under the guidance of their Covid officer.
 
Before a ball was kicked club chairman Dom Kerrigan followed the safety procedures, wiping the footballs down with sanitiser, giving the players clean and disenfected balls to play with.
 
As players entered the playing surface of the Lattone Road pitch they also followed the rules and sanitised their hands before taking to the field with players manager Shane McCabe.
 
During warm up and stretching the players kept their distance remained two metres apart before moving into ball practice.
 
The senior side will now be focusing on their Intermediate Chamionship game against Lisnaskea Emmetts when they will renew acquaintances with former manager Peter Clarke in the quarter final. 
 

