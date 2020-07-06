Attending Mass – by ticket only!

AS CHURCHES prepare to reopen for services in the days and weeks ahead safety is their top priority.

Indeed, those who are over 70-years-old or have underlying health conditions are being urged to keep using the webcam technology parishes have developed during the lockdown.

For example, in the Ederney area, Fr Frank McManus, parish priest of Culmaine, has reminded his congregation that Bishop Larry Duffy has stated people are still free from their obligation to attend Mass.

St Joseph’s Church in Ederney and St Patrick’s, Montiagh will both welcome people back this weekend, with Sunday Masses at 11am and 9.30am respectively. Fr McManus, pictured below, said strict safety measures had been introduced, including new ticket system.

“Both churches have had a major clean-up and are thoroughly disinfected and sanitised,” he said, adding hand santiser would be available and a two metre social distancing rule would be in force.

“Because of this there will be only 65 places available in St Joseph’s and 18 places in St Patrick’s. Entrance will be by ticket only and these can be obtained at the parish office on Saturday morning between 11.30am and 1.00pm.

“The Parish has been zoned into areas and each area has been allocated a Sunday, when people from that zone can attend inside the church. This coming Sunday, the zoned area will be the village of Ederney. We ask everyone attending to please co-operate fully with our stewards and ushers.”

Fr McManus said those over 70, with health conditions, or who have cold, flu or Covid symptoms, could continue to use the livestream service from 11am Mass.