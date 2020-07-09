A baptism of fire for new Erneside manager

IT has been a year like no other for Neill Gibbons, who not only was dealt with the task of stepping into his new role as Erneside shopping centre manager, but had to do so in the midst of uncertain and extremely challenging times due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“Any new role brings challenges and requires you to adapt to these as well as to look for the opportunities to bring about positive change,” explained Neill.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been unique but has brought about a community spirit of determination and resilience from businesses and individuals alike.

“I see the Erneside Shopping Centre as an integral part of the town centre and our aim is to continue to offer the local community a premium retail experience post lockdown.

“We have over 30 retailers offering a choice that complements the high street, creating a hub for anyone visiting Enniskillen be they local or from further afield.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0