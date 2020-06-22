Time running out to avail of rates discount

ALL Fermanagh households who pay rates should now have received their annual bills, and have been reminded they have just days left to avail of the four percent discount.

While they had been put back two months due to the Covid emergency, the Land and Property Service (LPS) began issuing the bills at the end of May. All bills are paid over a ten month period every year, with a break for those paying monthly usually at the end of the financial year in February and March. However, there will be no break in 2021 as the bills have not been reduced, despite the extreme financial difficulties many families now find themselves in. This means they 10 month payment period will run from June to the end of March next year.

In fact, households will actually notice a rise in this year’s bills. While there will be no increase on half the bill, the part set centrally by the Executive which has frozen its rate for the year, there will be some increase as the Council, which sets the local rate, voted to increase this years bills from 2.3 percent to 2.7 percent, prior to the health crisis.

To avail of the four percent discount on your bill you must pay it in full, rather than monthly, by Friday, July 3. Visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/rates for more information.

LPS encouraged anyone finding it difficult to pay to get in touch on 0300 200 7801 or by email at rating@lpsni.gov.uk for advice on payment arrangements and the range of support available.

A wide range of reliefs and entitlements are available including support for those entitled to Universal Credit, for people on a low income and for pensioners who live on their own.

