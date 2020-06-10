Thousands call for a car-free Rossnowlagh

A PETITION to turn Rossnowlagh beach into a car free zone has received thousands of signatures. The public petition set up by Andrea Gallagher calls on members of the public to voice their support for adding that “the safety and health of the public is a priority”.

The petition organiser adds, “Everybody could enjoy the freedom of the beautiful beach without the fear of vehicles on the beach causing accidents. A specific car parking area could be assigned for the visitors to the beach.

“It has been a vehicle free zone for the past few weeks due to the coronavirus. It has been so much more relaxed since the visiting ban has been lifted and visitors are not leaving rubbish on it, as they can only take a little time to the beach without loading a car up with too much food and drinks for a day out.

“There really is no valid reason to have vehicles on it.”

The petition was set up within the past week and to date over 4,600 people have voiced their support by signing the online petition hosted by change.org.

Another Rossnowlagh group called on visitors to respect the beach after litter was found.

The local group branded it a “disgusting mess” adding that it was “obvious lockdown parties were taking place”. Among the discarded litter was empty beer bottles and cardboard.

