Thompson is at the top of her game

Maguiresbridge woman Louise Thompson was always mad about football.

But when a serious knee injury ended her career with Fermanagh Mallards the 31 year old turned in a different direction and took up refereeing.

Now she is the IFA’s first-ever female FIFA referee having been selected for the 2020 FIFA list.

It’s not the first time she has made the history books having refereed an Irish Cup fifth round tie between Newry City and Bangor with her all female team, a first in the competition’s 139 year history.

She was due to take up her first FIFA appointment earlier this year but Covid-19 put paid to that but she is looking forward to he her first game at that level.

A recruitment drive for female referees by the IFA caught Thompson’s eye, setting her on her current journey.