+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTeemore lads run night and day for a worthy cause
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Teemore lads run night and day for a worthy cause

Posted: 11:50 am June 17, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com
SENIOR players from Teemore Shamrocks recently took on the 4 x 4 x 48 challenge. 
Ruairi Maguire, Gerry Quinlan, Damien Lee and Cian McManus took on this grueling USA Navy Seal challenge to raise vital funds for Palliative Care on both sides of the border. 
This great cause has done fantastic work for the local community so it was a very fitting and importantcharity to choose. 
At 4pm on Friday evening the lads set off to run four miles, every four hours for 48 hours. That’s 48 miles in 48 hours. 
This included grueling runs at 12 midnight, 4am and 8am. The lads were joined by members of the Teemore community for all of their runs and were welcomed home to huge celebrations at Teemore Cross when they completed their 12th and final run on Sunday at 12 noon. 
The four men have raised an outstanding £17,000 for Palliative care. 
Anyone who donated £10 or more were automatically entered into a raffle to win some county jerseys.
A Teemore Shamrocks spokesman congratulated the four, Ruairi, Gerry, Damien and Cian, on an amazing effort  and said it had brought the community together for such an important cause.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:50 am June 17, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA