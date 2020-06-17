Teemore lads run night and day for a worthy cause

SENIOR players from Teemore Shamrocks recently took on the 4 x 4 x 48 challenge.

Ruairi Maguire, Gerry Quinlan, Damien Lee and Cian McManus took on this grueling USA Navy Seal challenge to raise vital funds for Palliative Care on both sides of the border.

This great cause has done fantastic work for the local community so it was a very fitting and importantcharity to choose.

At 4pm on Friday evening the lads set off to run four miles, every four hours for 48 hours. That’s 48 miles in 48 hours.

This included grueling runs at 12 midnight, 4am and 8am. The lads were joined by members of the Teemore community for all of their runs and were welcomed home to huge celebrations at Teemore Cross when they completed their 12th and final run on Sunday at 12 noon.

The four men have raised an outstanding £17,000 for Palliative care.

Anyone who donated £10 or more were automatically entered into a raffle to win some county jerseys.

A Teemore Shamrocks spokesman congratulated the four, Ruairi, Gerry, Damien and Cian, on an amazing effort and said it had brought the community together for such an important cause.