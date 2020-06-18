SWEENEY, Levinus – 26 Lack Road, Forthill, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at home, 18th June 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of the late Susan, RIP, loving father of Desmond, Patricia, Paula and Claire, cherished brother of Moira (Leonard) and the late Paddy, Des and Michael, RIP.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 guidelines the funeral and burial are strictly private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége goes through Irvinestown on Saturday morning, 20th June at 10.30 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing son, daughters, sister, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchild.

House Private Please.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace