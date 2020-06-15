SWAH says farewell to long serving midwife

AFTER 36 years delivering countless local babies, some of whom may now even be reading this article, midwife Rosemary Lynch is preparing to say a fond farewell to her colleagues at SWAH.

Having started out at the Tyrone County Hospital at 21-years-old, Rosemary has been caring for local babies and mothers here in Fermanagh since 1994 when she joined the team at the Erne. For the past 19 years she has been working in the neonatal unit and has helped many local families through both heartache and joy.

With Rosemary, who is from Drumquin but is well known here in Fermanagh through her work, set to retire at the end of the month, her colleagues at the Enniskillen hospital recently held a surprise party for their friend.

Speaking afterwards, Rosemary said: “It has been a privilege for me to work with such a wonderful team of nurses, health care assistants and midwives in the Western Trust. Bringing new life into the world is such a joy and sharing this special moment with new parents is something that I will always treasure.

“My role in the Neonatal Unit is to care for premature babies and supporting their parents through this difficult journey. Seeing babies thrive and go home to their families is very special and I love receiving pictures of how well they have progressed through their milestones. It really is one of life’s miracles.”

The Western Trust has paid tribute to the long-serving midwife, who they said is retiring “after years providing exceptional care and compassion to mums and their babies.”

With a love for travelling, and a particular fondness for New York, Rosemary had planned several trips for the summer, which are obviously now postponed. A keen painter, she hopes to develop her skills now she has retired, and spend quality time with her 81-year-old mum.