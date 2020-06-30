STEWART, Ann (née Hudson) – (Donnybrook and formerly of Enniskillen, Galway and Brussels), 30th June 2020 (peacefully) at Our Lady’s Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Terry, pre-deceased by her son David, loving mother of Niall and Brian.

She will be sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Germaine and Shirin, grandchildren Emma, William, Ava and Nathaniel, sister-in-law Sally, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government guidelines on public gatherings a private funeral will take place at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook on Monday next at 11 am. This can be viewed on their webcam https://www.donnybrookparish.ie/webcam