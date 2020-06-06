+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline
‘Sitting at home just wasn’t an option…’

Posted: 3:46 pm June 6, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE outbreak of Covid-19 has been devastating for local businesses right across the county, but for Glen Cawley, head chef and owner of ‘The Wasp’ restaurant in Lisnaskea, making the best out of a bad situation has brought him huge success at a time he least expected it.

Speaking to the Herald on why he altered his popular business to continue a takeaway service for locals, Glen explained; “With my love for cooking, I just could not see myself sitting at home throughout lockdown and I saw this takeaway service as an opportunity as the restaurant was able to offer more food options.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

