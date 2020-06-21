SHAW, Eveline Mary – 20th June 2020, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of Meadowbank Care Home, Omagh. A dear wife of the late Charles and a much loved mother of Rosalind (the late John) and the late Audrey (the late Colin). Also very dear sister of Thomasina and the late Myrtle, Doreen, David and Sarah.



Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19 the family home, funeral and cemetery will be strictly private.



The funeral cortége will be taking the route from Enniskillen on Monday to go to Tattygare Cemetery, Lisbellaw. The cortége will be arriving in Lisbellaw at approximately 11.45 am. This is an opportunity for friends and neighbours who live on the route to stand at their driveways and show their support to the family and to pay their respects. Please adhere to Government regulations and keep a safe distance whilst doing so.



Very sadly missed by her loving family and all the family circle.

“Till we meet again”