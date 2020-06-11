SCOTT, Thomas (Tommy) – peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Dearly beloved husband of Sarah and much loved father of Michael and Diane. Devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren and loving brother of Jimmy, Una, Kathleen and the late Rosaleen, Maggie, Francis and Benny.

Reposing at Dowlers Funeral Home from 6 pm Friday, 12th June until removal at 7.15 pm to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for evening prayers at 8 pm. Funeral Mass at 1 pm on Saturday. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and entire circle of family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 Tommy’s funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and relatives only.

People are welcome to call to Dowlers funeral home between 6 pm and 7 pm on Friday evening. Tommy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family please use condolence below.