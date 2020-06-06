+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Roadworks resume on 'atrocious' stretch of road
Road works on the Derrylin Road

Roadworks resume on ‘atrocious’ stretch of road

Posted: 9:03 am June 6, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

WORK is to resume on one of Fermanagh’s busiest cross border routes. The Derrylin road is a key arterial route typically experiencing a heavy daily traffic flow of lorries, workers and buses.

The work is to be carried out on the main Derrylin road at Derryhawlaght hill near Macken. The dangerous stretch of road has been subject to a series of repair works for some time now. This week a temporary 40mph speed zone came into affect and will remain for six months, until 29 November, to facilitate works.

The work is to take place at the junction with the Drumhack road with traffic signs in place to advise drivers.

