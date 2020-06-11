+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirusRetail therapy: shops ready for action as doors open on
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Retail therapy: shops ready for action as doors open on

Posted: 9:03 am June 11, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

ALL non-essential retail shops across Fermanagh will be allowed to open from this Friday, following an announcement made by Economy Minister Diane Dodds on Monday.
“I am very pleased to be able to confirm that all non-essential goods retailers in Northern Ireland can re-open from Friday 12 June, subject to them adhering to the necessary safety measures and no increase in the spread of the virus,” she said.
Houstons Managing Director, John Houston, “welcomed” the move as a significant step forward. Speaking to the Herald he explained; “Due to our product mix in Houstons we were able to reopen our Enniskillen Store last Saturday but this announcement will allow us to reopen other of our retail operations including the Enniskillen Topshop Store.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:03 am June 11, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA