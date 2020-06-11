Retail therapy: shops ready for action as doors open on

ALL non-essential retail shops across Fermanagh will be allowed to open from this Friday, following an announcement made by Economy Minister Diane Dodds on Monday.

“I am very pleased to be able to confirm that all non-essential goods retailers in Northern Ireland can re-open from Friday 12 June, subject to them adhering to the necessary safety measures and no increase in the spread of the virus,” she said.

Houstons Managing Director, John Houston, “welcomed” the move as a significant step forward. Speaking to the Herald he explained; “Due to our product mix in Houstons we were able to reopen our Enniskillen Store last Saturday but this announcement will allow us to reopen other of our retail operations including the Enniskillen Topshop Store.”

